The fate of Rian Johnson's new Stars Wars trilogy might be in question at Disney/Lucasfilm. The Last Jedi director has teased his continued involvement in the three-film Star Wars project on multiple occasions. But his latest response would surely leave fans wondering if the movies would ever go into development.

There are currently multiple Star Wars movies in the works under different units. Game of Thrones series creators David Benioff & DB Weiss are also working on their very own trilogy while a recent report revealed MCU boss Kevin Feige is developing a Star Wars film as well.

Speaking to BANG Showbiz, Johnson addressed where his future currently lies in the Star Wars franchise.

"Well we'll see, I'm still talking to Lucasfilm and they're figuring out what they're doing and we'll see what happens but I'll be thrilled if it happens," said Johnson. You can check it out below.

The word "If" does point out that Johnson's trilogy still doesn't have a green light to go into active development. It looks like he's slowly diverting his attention to his "own stuff", indicating a new project?

In an earlier interview, Disney CEO Bob Iger also addressed the Star Wars fatigue stating, "I just think that we might've put a little bit too much in the marketplace too fast."

The 2017's Star Wars: The Last Jedi turned out to be one of the most divisive films in the franchise though it made over a billion-dollar and was acclaimed by critics. Currently, the fandom is looking forward to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker which will conclude the Skywalker's arc.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theatres on December 20, 2019.