Earlier on Friday, Marvel fans received delightful news that the Disney-owned Marvel Studios and Sony have come to an agreement, which allows Spider-Man to continue existing within the MCU. Since the announcement, the news has prompted responses from several stars like Tom Holland, Zendaya and now even Disney's CEO Bob Iger had a few words to say regarding the studios' patch-up.

For those unaware, Disney/Sony's renewed contract allows Tom Holland's Peter Parker/Spider-Man to remain inside the MCU for two years. This means MCU's head Kevin Feige will serve as the producer for the third Spider-Man film.

Surprisingly, Iger is more excited that the "feud" between the two studios, as the media giant's CEO tweeted- has come to an end.

"Disney-Sony @SpiderMan feud ends. Kevin Feige to produce sequel!!! This certainly warms my heart! Thank you @Sony!," tweeted Iger. You can check it out below.

As exciting, the announcement sounds, unfortunately, there could be a catch as Spidey's future in the MCU might have a possible expiry date. Comicbook.com has learned that under the new deal, Feige and Marvel will reportedly write off Spider-Man from the MCU with two more movies.

This would eventually once again put the character under Sony's full creative control and could quite possibly be the best move for both studios as they move forward with their own cinematic universes. Deadline's already reporting that Jon Watts is in final talks to return to the director's chair for the second Homecoming sequel. Perhaps, the third title could be the start of Spidey's descend from the MCU.

If true, this allows both studios' to part ways without messing up Spider-Man's future. Moreover, it wouldn't disrupt the character's continuity in the MCU which was on road to happen, if Marvel and Sony hadn't worked out a new deal.

Fans are adviced to take this news with a grain of salt as the two studios could once again rework on their deal before 2021, the scheduled release date for Spider-Man 3. But early rumors stated of Sony's desire to introduce the friendly neighborhood superhero to the Venom Universe. So, there may be a possibility for the character's arc to go in a different route after their current contract comes to an end.