Into the Dark and Love, Victor actor Lukas Gage tweeted a clip of an unnamed director criticizing his 'tiny' apartment without realizing he was not muted during Zoom video audition. Since then, the video has gone viral, and several Hollywood celebrities including Kevin McHale, Patrick Schwarzenegger, musician Joe Jonas, and others have come in Lukas Gage's support and appreciated how he handled the entire situation.

The 25-year-old Lukas Gage, who has previously worked on several television shows and movies, posted the awkward video on his social media handles.

"Psa, if you're a sh*t talking director, make sure to mute ur sh*t on zoom [meetings]," Gage wrote alongside the viral video.

In the attached video, a man with a European accent can be heard saying, "These poor people live in these tiny apartments — it's like I'm looking at his background and he's got this TV and...." while Gage's face falls as he hears the director's response.

"Yeah, I'm muted," Gage responds. "I know, it's a sh**y apartment. That's why give me this job, so I can get a better one. Alright, ready?"

When the director releases that he was not on mute and the actor heard him criticizing his "tiny" apartment, all he could say was how sorry he was.

"Listen, I'm living in a four-by-four box, it's fine, just give the job, and we'll be fine," Gage joked.

Celebrities response to Lukas Gage's viral video:

After Lukas Gage posted the video on Instagram and Twitter, he received massive support from his fans and co-workers. The 40-Year-Old Virgin movie director Judd Apatow responded that he had dreamed of an apartment with a flat-screen and a guitar hanging on a wall when he was young.

Superstar's Molly Shannon appreciated how Gage handled the situation and wrote, "You handled that so well, Lukas. What a lousy thing of him to say. And here you are, putting yourself out there for your audition. Vulnerable, wanting to get the part, etc."

Musician Joe Jonas wrote Gage handled the conversation "like a champ." Madmen star January Jones commented, "Classy response Lukas. What an entitled a**hole, dm me who it was so I can make a note not to ever work with that person."