Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are in a happy space. The two are expecting their first child together. Sophie has adjusted well with the Jonas Brothers and their wives. In fact, the three brothers and their wives also star in music videos together.

As balanced as their lives seem right now, the beginning of Sophie and Joe's relationship was rather off. The Game of Thrones actress revealed in an interview that when she first met Joe, she was "going through this phase of being very mentally unwell."

Sophie also hated The Jonas Brothers. She once said, "There was this band in the UK called Busted. "They had a hit called 'Year 3000.' It was amazing, and we were huge Busted fans. Then the Jonas Brothers covered the song and made it massive. And Busted broke up. We thought it was all the Jonas Brothers' fault. So we hated them."

As a young impressionable teen actor, Sophie had it tough. She once stated that, "Having your adolescence being displayed in public, that's something I really wish hadn't happened."

Sophie, 23 also suffered from body image issues, "Suddenly, everyone's metabolism slows down at 17, 18 and then that's documented. My skin and everything. People commenting on it. I was too aware of my body at a young age. And it just kind of took over my mind, it was all I would think about. Calorie counting, everything. Oh, I'll just eat nuts today."

Addressing weight and health issues, she said, "My metabolism suddenly decided to fall to the depths of the ocean and I started to get spotty and gain weight, and all of this was happening to me on camera."

She also said that she didn't get her period for a year. This is when Joe stepped in and helped her. "He was, like, 'I can't be with you until you love yourself, I can't see you love me more than you love yourself.' That was something, him doing that. I think he kind of saved my life, in a way."

Speaking of Joe's presence in her life, she concluded , "A lot of my happiness now is to do with being with a person I've fallen in love with, who loves me more than he loves himself, and who wants to see me find my own happiness."