In the middle of a global pandemic, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have found their silver lining. In a live interview with Andy Cohen on Instagram, the two revealed that they have been very happy spending time at home.

Talking about his wife and quarantine life with her, Joe said, "I have got to ask her... I think for us, it is nice to have each other during this time, but I think it can be [different] for a lot of different people. We got married last year, so naturally just wanting to be together, it's a really special time."

Joe also said that he has been cooking a lot more. The singer from The Jonas Brother's said, "I'm attempting to receive my down British delicacies. For us, it's been fantastic, what I'd encourage different couples would be to find interesting imaginative ways to have a date night with each other."

'I have been binge-watching all of the Quibi shows'

The two have also been busing playing with Legos and watching TV. He revealed, "We obviously saw Tiger King in just like an afternoon. I have been binge-watching all of the Quibi shows now I simply need new content."

Talking about his brother, Joe said, "I have not seen them within a month and a half but a good deal of overlapping celebrations. You've already been Zoom sleepless nights, which can be a whole lot of fun"

Sophie too chimed in and said, "I am kind of enjoying it. Yeah, I really mean I am an introvert. I am a homebody. Much enjoy, if I could remain at home each day I'd, therefore this is very good for me. I leave the home once a day anyhow to walk my dogs then that's it."

The Game of Thrones star also said, "You do not need to have dressed up. I am wearing my sweatpants."