Sophie Turner was spotted with beau Joe Jonas and pet dog casually strolling and running errands. The couple had tied the knot in a wedding ceremony in Las Vegas last year, surprising fans all over the world.

The rumours of the couple expecting their first baby are doing the rounds and Turner neatly covered any signs of a bump by holding her pet dog in her lap. The 24-year-old Game of Thrones actor adorably held her dog, Porky Basquiat, as the couple exited Petco.

Rumours of the couple expecting their first baby

Not just her dog but her clothes too were strategically planned. Turner wore an ill-fitted baggy t-shirt and black leggings, camouflaging any signs of pregnancy. She also chose comfortable black sneakers to complete her look. Joe Jonas, on the other hand, was seen wearing a violet hoodie with a tie-dye print jacket and black shorts.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas got married on May 1, 2019, in a private ceremony in Las Vegas. They later followed it up with an intimate wedding ceremony in Florence in the presence of their close family members and friends.

The wedding was also attended by Maisie Williams, Turner's colleague from the show, Game of Thrones. Williams was the maid of honour while the Jonas' brothers, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas served as groomsmen.

The couple has starred together in two of the Jonas Brother's song videos, Sucker and What a Man Gotta Do. The video also starred Kevin Jonas and wife Danielle Jonas, and Nick Jonas and wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Sophie Turner was last seen in the superhero movie, Dark Pheonix last year and is working on a TV series, Survive to be released in 2020.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have always been a fan favourite, with stories of their relationship taking the internet by a storm. Fans around the world are excited and eagerly awaiting further confirmation on details on the due date.