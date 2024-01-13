A day after former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah called the shooting of the much-publicized web series "Maharani" in the assembly complex of Jammu and Kashmir as "shameful", director Hansal Mehta slammed the National Conference leader for his "disrespectful, regressive, and myopic" statement.

Omar Abdullah on Friday criticized the Jammu and Kashmir administration for allowing the shooting of Huma Qureshi's web series "Maharani" inside the assembly complex and called it an "absolute shame".

How is filming of drama demeaning democracy?, Mehta asked Omar.

Hitting out at Omar Abdullah for his "disrespectful" statement, Mehta asked, " Why is it a shame? How is the filming of a drama demeaning democracy or the 'mother of democracy'?

"Everybody on a film set including actors, and background actors (called 'extras' by you) are all citizens of this country and have every right to work with dignity and deserve respect and understanding- at least from somebody as educated as yourself", Mehta reacted to Omar's statement.

Why is it a shame? How is filming of a drama demeaning democracy or the ‘mother of democracy’? Every body on a film set including actors, background actors(called ‘extras’ by you) are all citizens of this country and have every right to work with dignity and deserve respect and… https://t.co/JlvalzhhU1 — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) January 12, 2024

"In countries around the world, we are given use of public places, government buildings, council halls, and the like for shooting. It is because of this unwelcoming attitude that India is considered an unfriendly shooting location and we often prefer shooting abroad. I have great respect for you but this feels very disrespectful, regressive, and myopic", he further stated.

Omar calls shooting of web series in the assembly complex an "absolute shame"

Sharing pictures of the Hindi web series "Maharani", which was shot inside the assembly complex in Jammu in June last year, Omar Abdullah called it an "absolute shame".

"The true face of "the mother of democracy", where once elected representatives of the people from all parties, religions, backgrounds, and parts of J&K legislated on matters of great importance now actors and extras use it as a set for TV dramas. What a shame that the BJP-driven government in J&K has reduced the symbol of democracy, where they once sat and governed, to this sorry state of affairs", Omar posted on his social media account.

The true face of “the mother of democracy”, where once elected representatives of the people from all parties, religions, backgrounds & parts of J&K legislated on matters of great importance now actors & extras use it as a set for TV dramas. What a shame that the BJP driven… pic.twitter.com/kukyD0cQgt — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) January 12, 2024

"They even have a fake CM coming out of an office I was privileged to occupy for six years. What an absolute shame!!!!", Omar further stated.

Web series shot inside the assembly complex to the erstwhile state of J&K.

Created by Subhash Kapoor- Maharani, a Hindi-language TV series starring Huma Qureshi, was shot inside the assembly complex in Jammu in June last year. The series is inspired by political turns in Bihar in the 1990s when the then chief minister Lalu Prasad, who had been mired in the infamous fodder scam, installed his wife Rabri Devi as his successor.

Social media users like this befitting reply of the film director Hansal Mehta. At the same time, users also seem to agree with him. Apart from being an excellent director, Hansal Mehta is also a writer and a brilliant actor.