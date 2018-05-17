Mumbai model and actress Avantika Gaokar has accused director named Rameshnath Venkat of threatening to throw acid on her face and get her raped by Naxalites.

According to Avantika's manager, Rao sent an e-mail threatening to throw acid on her. He also said that he would get her kidnapped and raped by Naxalites, the model's manager claimed while adding that the e-mail has been submitted to the police.

The alleged threatening came after Avantika filed a police case against the director for allegedly selling her nude pictures to a media outlet, which later got leaked online. Later, Rao had allegedly uploaded a nude MMS clip on YouTube as well, claiming that to be of the actress.

However, the video turned out to be a fake one and nude video was soon deleted after Avantika and some other viewers reported it to YouTube authorities.

The entire controversy started after the Mumbai-based model had alleged that Rao fraudulently acquired her nude pictures, and later sold them to a media outlet by making a fake authorizing letter. She had stated that Rao had convinced her to send the photos saying that a Hollywood director wanted those pictures for a Netflix show's 'look test'. However, the show didn't even exist in the first place.

She had also said that Rao had asked her to send a nude video as well, which she didn't oblige. "Rakeshnath Venkat Rao was trying to get me to send him a nude video as well. I am lucky, I didn't listen to him. He made such big promises, which I now know are all false. He tried to first sell my nude photos to a prominent Mumbai tabloid, but when that didn't work out, he sold the pictures to Indiascoops.com. He showed the website a fake authority letter which claimed he had the rights to use or sell the images. My signature on that form/letter is fake," Avantika had told International Business Times India.

Later a police case was filed against Rao, who according to Avantika fled to Sri Lanka.