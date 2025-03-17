John Abraham's The Diplomat is slowly picking up opace with good word-of-mouth. The film based on India - Pakistan relations has John Abraham in the lead role. Directed by Shivam Nair, the film has so far minted Rs 15 crore at the box office. The film revolves around John Abraham who plays the role of J.P. Singh, the Deputy High Commissioner of India in Pakistan and Sadia Khateeb as a woman seeking repatriation to India.

The holiday weekend paired with Holi might have impacted the film's business, but with the new week starting, its finally picking up its pace. Let's take a look at what people on social media have to say about the film.

Social media reactions

"@TheJohnAbraham's #TheDiplomat is the movie #India's educated and thinking audience had been craving for. Great performances, amazing background score. Thank you @johnabrahamentfor backing such movies," wrote a user.

"The Diplomat has a strong story on paper, but the execution on screen lacks impact. The pacing is slow, which might be an issue. However, since it's based on true events, it's worth a watch at least once," another user commented.

"#TheDiplomatReview @TheJohnAbraham's #TheDiplomat is 1 more Good political thriller for Mature Audience. Realistic POV in d screenplay reflects in movie's direction. #John Shines as a Diplomat. Special Mention Actress #SadiaKhateeb. Not for Mass Masala Audience. It's a Real Story," read a comment. "2024 - Vedaa 2025 - #TheDiplomat #JohnAbraham gave 2 brilliant movies back-to-back. But sadly, both the movies will remain underrated," read another comment.

"Very good film. No nonsense, No over-the-top stuff, a simple fast paced thriller. John Abraham is brilliant. A straight-faced character suits him well. Sadia Khateeb is pretty good too. Another decent project by Shivam Nair after Naam Shabana, Special Ops," one more of the comments read

Netizens surprised

"@TheJohnAbraham Hats off for delivering such delicate subjects without caring much about box office! Loved #TheDiplomat," a fan opined.

"A must watch movie #TheDiplomat based on true events. I was blown away how the movie has been shown on screen. I was stuck to my seat & biting my nails what's next, emotionally the characters put me into tears @TheJohnAbraham sir you have nailed the show," another reasoned.

"One of the most gripping films I've seen in a long time! #TheDiplomat takes you deep into World of international politics, where every decision could mean the difference between life & death. John Abraham has stepped away from his action-hero persona & delivered a performance filled with intelligence & quiet authority," was one more of the comments.