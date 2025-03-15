John Abraham does not do a lot of interviews, but every now and then that he does one, he is always appreciated for his candidness. The actor has always spoken about national pride and never steps away from showcasing the amount of love that he has for India. Recently as well, John did not step away from showcasing his national pride when asked if or not minorities are safe in India. He not only gave an articulate answer to the question but is also being lauded for the way he presented his points.

The actor was in a conversation with Times Now's Navika Kumar, where he shared his opinion on the debate surrounding if "minorities are not safe in India". John spoke about his own lineage and mentioned his own experiences.

When the question was asked, John said, "Probably because I'm an actor, people would argue and say, Hey, listen, listen. You're an actor. You know, people would probably like you or dislike you for other reasons. But I'm a minority. My mother's a Zoroastrian. My father's a Syrian Christian. And I've never felt more safe than in my country."

John then went to speak about his love for his country and also publicly said whether or not he felt safe living in India as a minority. His answer was extremely straightforward, and his admiration for his country was well reflected through how he put his stance.

The actor mentioned, "I love my country, and I feel so safe in it. So, people who use that as a crucifixion excuse—I mean, I'm a living example. Probably, I come from a minority that no one has a problem with. I don't know... Who would have a problem with the Parsis? Talking about myself, I feel very safe in this country and I feel great about being Indian. I also feel that there's probably no one more Indian than I am. I've got this chip on my shoulder where I feel I carry the Indian flag everywhere."

In terms of work, John's recent film was a Holi release. 'The Diplomat', which is an action thriller, has been directed by Shivam Nair.