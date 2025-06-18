Dipika Kakar is now free from cancer. The 'Sasural Simar Ka' actress was diagnosed with second stage liver cancer a few days back. The actress underwent a surgery urgently and is now focused on recovering. Just like with any patient dealing with cancer, Dipika's family too was devastated with the news. But the biggest jolt came for Dipika—Shoaib Ibrahim's little son, Ruhaan.

Weaning off overnight

Not only was Ruhaan forced to stay without his mother for a long period, but he was also weaned off overnight. Dipika revealed that even for her, the most difficult task was stopping Ruhaan from consuming breast milk. She added that she was planning to wean him off but never thought she would have to do it so suddenly.

"It was a major surgery. The first thing I had to do, which was one of the most difficult things, was wean Ruhaan in one night. I didn't have an option. I had to do that. Main bahut royi...(I cried a lot that night). I had to wean him anyway, as he will soon turn two, but I didn't know it would be like this," Dipika Kakar shared in her YouTube vlog.

Good behind the bad

Dipika added that she would have had to wean him off eventually due to chemotherapy and medications, but the whole thing came suddenly. "There is always a good reason for everything. When we found out that my tumour was second-stage cancer, I was still feeding him. But then weaning off was good because I was relieved to know that he didn't have to be fed what I was supposed to have, like medications, etc," said Kakar.

Dipika was hospitalized for almost 11 days and her surgery went on for over 14 hours. She credited her husband for being her rock during this tough phase and letting her break down while he stood solid behind her.