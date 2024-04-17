For the last few months, there have been constant speculations on whether or not Dipika Kakar is pregnant with her second child. The couple welcomed their son, Ruhaan, last year and soon after that there have been rumours of the actress being pregnant with the second child. However, as per sources close to the family, the couple is not expecting their second child and Dipika is not pregnant.

Dipika not pregnant

A source close to the family told HT that Dipika has not been able to focus on her own well health after Ruhaan's birth and thus has gained a few kilos. However, she aims at getting back into shape soon. The source also adds that sometimes wrong camera angles also make someone look bulkier which otherwise is not the case.

To get back to fitness

"She is not expecting her second baby. There are no such plans. She has just gained weight after Ruhaan's birth and will soon start focusing on getting back on track," said the source. "Jaise hi kisi video ya photo mein angle iss tareeke ka hota hai, ek second mein pregnancy rumours aane lag jaate hain. The same happened with many actresses lately. (The moment there is an angle like this, pregnancy rumours just start)," source added.

The source further added that all these rumours of her weight gain and pregnancy have left her miffed and she is quite upset about the whole thing. "She is quite angry and not at all in the zone to talk about it. Dipika doesn't even want to address or clarify the rumours and just let it be. She wants to maintain privacy and not talk about it at all," it added.