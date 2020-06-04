The central government of India announced new relaxations as the nation enters fifth phase of lockdown with more relaxations in order. From religious places to offices and restaurants to malls, the Centre allowed reopening of activities outside containment zones. With phased reopening from June 8, the Centre has issued specific guidelines that need to be followed strictly in order to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The Union Ministry of Health has issued guidelines for religious places, malls, hotels and restaurants as well as for offices. Starting Monday, as restaurants start allowing dining, at last, people should embrace changes. Dining won't ever be the same.

As a part of generic guidelines, individuals must maintain 6ft social distance, wear face masks mandatorily, follow respiratory etiquettes, wash hands, use santizers, install and use the Aarogya Setu app and strictly refrain from spitting. There are additional specific guidelines for restaurants.

Specific guidelines for restaurants