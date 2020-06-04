The central government plans to unlock India comes into effect June 8, allowing offices, malls and religious places to reopen. In a bid to bring back normalcy amid coronavirus pandemic, the relaxations have been made across the country, which was under complete lockdown since late-March.
Even as the relaxations come into effect, the centre has put forth series of preventive measures in a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19. India's Unlock 1.0 comes into effect on Monday, when all religious places, including mosques and temples will be allowed to reopen for worshippers.
As a part of generic guidelines, individuals must maintain 6ft social distance, wear face masks mandatorily, follow respiratory etiquettes, wash hands, use santizers, install and use Aarogya Setu app and strictly refrain from spitting. There are additional specific guidelines for religious places.
Guidelines for religious places
- Entrance to have mandatory hand hygiene (sanitizer dispenser) and thermal screening provisions.
- Only asymptomatic persons shall be allowed on the premises.
- All persons to be allowed entry only if using face cover/masks.
- Posters/standees on preventive measures about Covid-19 to be displayed prominently.
- Audio and video clips to spread awareness on preventive measures for Covid-19 should be regularly played.
- Staggering of visitors to be done, if possible.
- Shoes/footwear to be preferably taken off inside their own vehicle.
- If needed, they should be kept in separate slots for each individual/family by the persons themselves.
- Proper crowd management in the parking lots and outside the premises duly following social distancing norms - shall be organised.
- Any shops, stalls, cafeteria etc, outside and within the premises shall follow social distancing norms at all times.
- Specific markings may be made with sufficient distance to manage the queue and ensure social distancing in the premises.
- Preferably separate entry and exits for visitors shall be organised.
- Maintain physical distancing of a minimum of 6 feet at all times when queuing up for entry.
- People should wash their hand and feet with soap and water before entering the premises.
- Seating arrangements to be made in such a way that adequate social distancing is maintained.
- For air-conditioning/ventilation, the guidelines of CPWD shall be followed which say that the temperature setting of all air conditioning devices should be in the range of 24-30 degree Celsius; relative humidity should be in the range of 40-70 per cent; intake of fresh air should be as much as possible; and cross ventilation should be adequate.
- Touching of statues/idols/holy books etc not to be allowed.
- In view of the potential threat of the spread of infection, as far as feasible, recorded devotional music/songs may be played and choir or singing groups should not be allowed.
- Common prayer mats should be avoided and devotees should bring their own prayer mat or piece of cloth which they may take back with them.
- No physical offerings like prasad/distribution or a sprinkling of holy water, etc to be allowed inside the religious place.
- Community kitchens/langars/ann-daan etc at religious places should follow physical distancing norms while preparing and distributing food.
- Effective sanitation within the premises shall be maintained with particular focus on lavatories, hand and foot-washing stations/areas.
- The floors should particularly be cleaned multiple times on the premises.