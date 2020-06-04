The central government plans to unlock India comes into effect June 8, allowing offices, malls and religious places to reopen. In a bid to bring back normalcy amid coronavirus pandemic, the relaxations have been made across the country, which was under complete lockdown since late-March.

Even as the relaxations come into effect, the centre has put forth series of preventive measures in a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19. India's Unlock 1.0 comes into effect on Monday, when all religious places, including mosques and temples will be allowed to reopen for worshippers.

As a part of generic guidelines, individuals must maintain 6ft social distance, wear face masks mandatorily, follow respiratory etiquettes, wash hands, use santizers, install and use Aarogya Setu app and strictly refrain from spitting. There are additional specific guidelines for religious places.

Guidelines for religious places