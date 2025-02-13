Karan Singh Grover and Jennifer Winget's divorce remains one of the most heart-breaking celebrity separations of the small screen. The two fell-in-love on the sets of Dil Mil Gaye and instantly became nation's favourite with their cute chemistry and good looks. Their fans and followers celebrated with them when the power couple of television got married a few years after dating.

However, they broke a million hearts when they parted ways soon after their marriage. What went wrong in their marriage remains unknown as till date, neither of them have spoken about it. But, their Dill Mill Gayye director recently spilled the beans on how they genuinely were in love.

Genuine love story

"Their romance started on set. They had to perform romantic sequence upon romantic sequence with each other, and it was a proper rom-com," director Sidharth Malhotra said in an interview. The Dill Mill Gaye director revealed that despite women throwing themselves at Karan, he fell-in-love with Jennifer and such was the intensity of their love that they soon got married.

"He was, then and now, a good-looking man, a charming man and of course, he had women flocking towards him and he fell in love. He genuinely fell in love with her. Otherwise, why would he gotten married? They got married," he further told a website in an interview.

Karan and Bipasha happily married

Karan Singh Grover is now happily married to Bipasha Basu and the two have a cute daughter as well. Even though it has been decades since Karan and Jennifer parted ways but their chemistry and roles as Dr. Armaan and Dr. Ridhima continues to hold a special place in our hearts.

Karan Singh Grover was one of the most successful actors on the small screen back then. With hit shows like Qubool Hai and Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2; the actor was at the top of his game when he decided to quit TV. Karan tried to make a transition to the big screen with 'Dangerous' and 'Boss' but couldn't taste the same success.