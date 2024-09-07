All eyes are on Diljit Dosanjh's Indian leg of his Dil-Luminati tour, beginning on October 26, 2024, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi. The tour will span 10 cities across India, including Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Indore, Chandigarh, and Guwahati, where it will conclude on December 29, 2024. This tour marks a highly anticipated return for Diljit, following his successful performances across the U.S., Canada, and Europe.

#DiljitDosanjh coming to delhi for his

Dil-luminati India tour



His first show in Delhi

Happy dancing already!



Super excited! ??? pic.twitter.com/ABj9QXRpx5 — мєαηz (@bymyname88) September 5, 2024

The announcement has created excitement among fans, eagerly awaiting the opportunity to see the Punjabi star perform live in India. The presale tickets will be available from September 10 to September 12, with general tickets going on sale on September 12 at 1:00 PM. This will be Diljit's first major concert tour in India after his electrifying performance at Ed Sheeran's concert in Mumbai earlier this year. Fans can expect an unforgettable experience as Diljit promises to make history with this world-class tour, poised to set new standards for live entertainment in India.

DILJIT DOSANJH JOINS SUNNY DEOL - VARUN DHAWAN IN ‘BORDER 2’… 23 JAN 2026 [*REPUBLIC DAY* WEEKEND] RELEASE... #DiljitDosanjh will enact a pivotal role in #India’s biggest war film #Border2.



Co-starring #SunnyDeol and #VarunDhawan, the film is directed by #AnuragSingh.



Produced… pic.twitter.com/Dx73J8eiQ1 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 6, 2024

In addition, Diljit has joined the star-studded cast of Border 2, alongside Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan. This highly anticipated war drama, a sequel to the 1997 classic Border, is set to release in 2026. Diljit expressed his excitement about being part of the project, which has generated a lot of buzz among fans of patriotic films.

Recently, Diljit Dosanjh's performance at Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, and Radhika Merchant's wedding was one of the standout highlights of the grand celebration. Held in January 2023, the wedding was a star-studded event attended by Bollywood celebrities, industrialists, and global figures.

As one of the featured performers, Diljit captivated the audience with his energetic and soulful singing, belting out some of his biggest Punjabi hits. The Ambani wedding saw elaborate performances, but Diljit's set stood out for its electrifying vibe. He performed a mix of traditional Punjabi songs along with contemporary tracks, which had the guests grooving on the dance floor. His blend of charm and stage presence made the concert one of the most talked-about performances of the event.