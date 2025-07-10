There is no stopping Diljit Dosanjh! Despite the immense backlash and calls for his boycott from the industry, Diljit remains unperturbed by the noise around him. The 'Lover' singer shared a video of him enjoying quality time with his Border 2 co-stars on the set of the film. While a huge section turned up against the GOAT over casting Hania Aamir in his Punjabi film, Dosanjh celebrated the film's success.

Despite the ban on the release of the film in India, the Diljit – Hania film turned out to be the third highest grossing Punjabi film of the actor. And not the one to back down amid threats and public opinion, Diljit celebrated the film's success on his social media without skipping a beat!

Diljit shares Border 2 BTS

There were calls for his boycott from the film industry, leading to the future of 'Border 2' being in limbo, but a new BTS video shows how the 'Laalkara' singer is doing precisely what his album was. From easing the nervous energy on the sets after rainfall by reassuring everyone "Tension mat lo" to enjoying hearty conversations with Ahaan Shetty and Varun Dhawan; Diljit has not let the controversy affect him.

How Bhushan Kumar convinced FWICE

"We met Bhushan Kumar a couple of times, and he shared with us how they had almost completed the shoot of the film. Only a small portion of the song remained to be shot at the NDA (National Defence Academy). He requested that it would cause a lot of difficulties for the production if they had to replace Diljit now. This is why we decided to revoke the ban on Border 2," FWICE said.

BN Tiwari, President of FWICE added, "Bhushan ji and his team were quite keen on taking a decision which is pro-country, but he also explained to us that the film is nearly 80-85 per cent complete. Most of the work with Diljit is over. So, he requested the federation to allow him to complete this film, and in the future, he will never cast him. That was the request he made, and he will be issuing a letter to us on the same."