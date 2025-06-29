Chetan Bhagat is the latest celeb to have come out in support of Diljit Dosanjh over the 'Sardaarji 3' controversy. Bhagat defended Diljit and said that he truly admires him. The author further said that banning the film or boycotting it would also hurt the other 300 people who have worked on it. He added that the boycott calls should be revoked.

Film of 300 people

"That film is not Diljit's alone. No film just belongs to the actor. At least 300 people must have worked on the film. Even if you have an issue with Diljit, penalising those people is not fair, so much money has gone into it. Banning a film is too much. You don't like the film, don't watch it. The calls for his boycott are highly unfair," Chetan said at the NDTV Creators' Manch.

Hate not the solution

Chetan further emphasised on how our aim should be to safeguard our nation and not indulge Pak in anything. "Humein Pakistan ke mooh nahin lagna, humein apni country ko safe and secure karna hai (We don't have to engage with Pakistan, we just have to keep our country safe and secure). Look at our level, then look at theirs. We don't need to hate anyone to keep our country safe. If they trouble us, we'll teach them a lesson. Our hate will make them win," he added.

Prior to Chetan, Jasbir Jassi had also spoken in favour of Dosanjh. He had questioned the double standards of people who steal and borrow music and plots from Pakistani music industry and shows but then oppose Pak artist in Hindi films.

Jasbir had also said that one person shouldn't be singled out and if they really want to boycott Pak, then all the music and films which has their music or singer or artist should be removed from every platform.