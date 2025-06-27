There is no end to the controversy surrounding Diljit Dosanjh and 'Sardaarji 3'. And this time, the controversy seems to have taken Sunny Deol's 'Border 2' in loop too. FWICE has written a strong letter to Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, urging them to cancel the shooting permission giving to 'Border 2' team that also stars Diljit Dosanjh.

Some portions of the film are being shot at the National Defence Academy in Pune. "We write to you with deep concern regarding the shooting permission reportedly granted to the production team of the film 'Border 2' at the National Defence Academy (NDA) premises in Pune," FWICE wrote in its letter.

FWICE writes to Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh

The letter said that Diljit had disrespected Indian sentiments. "It is important to bring to your notice that the said film (Border 2) features actor Diljit Dosanjh, who has been officially boycotted by FWICE owing to his involvement with individuals and content that have deeply disrespected Indian sentiments, especially by associating with Pakistani artists known for their anti-lndia views, and participating in projects filmed in sensitive border locations like Pahalgam immediately following terror incidents targeting our armed forces," the letter further added.

National unity

In its letter, FWICE further urged the ministers to revoke the shooting permission as Diljit has been boycotted by them. The letter stressed on how Diljit's association with Pak artists "undermine the spirit of national unity and hurt the sentiments of our defence community."

It also added that the shooting permission be revoked so as to "ensure that the integrity of sensitive defence installations is not compromised or associated with individuals facing legitimate public outrage."