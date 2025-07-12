Ajay Devgn is busy with the promotions of his upcoming film - Son of Sardaar 2. The trailer of the film released last evening and soon after that, Ajay was asked to comment on the Diljit Dosajh controversy for featuring Hania Aamir in his film - Sardaar ji 3. Without taking any sides, Ajay was quick to say that the two parties need to have a conversation first.

The Raid 2 actor added that he can't get into Diljit's shoes and thus wouldn't like to say who's in the right or wrong in the controversy. But added that both parties have a strong point of view and they should sit and discuss it out.

"I don't know where the trolling comes from aur kya sahi hai aur kya galat. I am not in his shoes to comment on that. Uski apni problem hogi. (He must have had his own issue). Those who are saying, they are doing so as they hold a certain point of view. So, when there are two diverse points of view, woh baith ke solve kiye ja sakte hai. (That can be sorted)," he said.

"Aap apne hisaab se soch rahe hai, woh apne hisaab se soch rahe hai, aisa nahin hota. So, I will not blame anybody. I will not even say ki isme se koi galat hai aur koi sahi hai (somebody is wrong here, somebody is right). I believe that they need a conversation," he added.

In an interview with Times Now, Kangana Ranaut also reacted to the controversy and asked why the sentiments of artists and cricketers don't align with that of political figures and army men.

"I've said enough about these people. In the beginning of our conversation, I pointed out that we need to have a sentiment of nation-building — everybody is a stakeholder," she reasoned.

"Why don't we have that sentiment? Why is Diljit having his own path? Why should somebody else, cricketers, have their own path? Even a soldier has his own path of nationalism," she further said.

What Diljit Dosanjh said

Diljit Dosanjh had clarified in an interview with BBC that the film was made and Hania Aamir was brought onboard much before the Pahalgam attack. He added that since the film was ready by the time the incident happened, there was nothing they could do. The 'Lover' singer also added that the film was the result of the hard work of many people and he couldn't just abandon it.