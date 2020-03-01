Trust Diljit Dosanjh to crack you up with his wit and humour, and you would never ever be disappointed. We have often seen him expressing his admiration be it towards Kylie Jenner or Kareena Kapoor Khan or Sunny Leone, the Good Newwz actor has never failed to amaze his fans with his inimitable ways of expressing his emotions. And it looks like, Diljit has now started crushing on US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump.

On Sunday afternoon, Diljit hilariously photoshopped himself in a picture of Ivanka Trump posing in front of the Taj Mahal. The image was taken during Trump's visit to India last week. He was accompanied by his wife Melania Trump, daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner.

However, in the photoshopped image, Diljit was seen sitting on the bench alongside Ivanka and got clicked in front of the Taj Mahal. "Me and Ivanka. Piche hee Pey Gaee Kehndi Taj Mahal Jana Taj Mahal Jana... #tajmahal Mai Fer Ley Geya Hor Ki Karda ?? (She went after me to see the Taj Mahal. Then I took her, what else could I have done?)" he captioned the image.

While his fans couldn't keep calm over Diljit's crazy antics, Ivanka took notice of it and joined the hilariously banter. Giving a glimpse of her humour, Ivanka thanked the Punjabi actor-singer for taking her to the spectacular Taj Mahal and said that she will never forget the experience. "Thank you for taking me to the spectacular Taj Mahal, @diljitdosanjh! Winking face. It was an experience I will never forget!" she replied to Diljit's tweet.

Diljit, on the other hand, was taken aback looking at Ivanka's response to his tweet. He took a screenshot of Ivanka's tweet and posted it on Instagram and wrote, "Sado HUN SADO Mere ton.. Jehde Photoshop Keh Rahe c .. Aa Geya @ivankatrump Da Jawab EH DOSANJHANWALA BUGGE "