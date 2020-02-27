First Lady Melania Trump tweeted a picture and video from her "breathtaking" tour of Taj Mahal in Agra on Thursday, February 27. The US President and First Lady spent almost an hour at the Taj Mahal during their two-day India visit on February 24 and 25.

"One of the Seven Wonders of the World, the breathtaking Taj Mahal!" Melania Trump tweeted, along with a 47-second clip of Potus and Flotus taking a guided tour of Taj Mahal.

Here's what Melania Trump tweeted:

In the video clip, Melania and Trump wondered at the Mughal-era mausoleum and walked around the garden surrounding the pool. Nitin Singh, known for accompanying VVIPs to the monument, was their tour guide who elaborated on the history and architecture of the Taj Mahal and the US President found it "incredible".

Tour guide shares more details

"I told them the story of the Taj Mahal, the construction, and the story behind it. President Trump got very emotional after knowing the story of Shah Jahan and his wife Mumtaz Mahal," Nitin Singh told media after Trump visited Taj Mahal.

"After the US President got down from the battery-operated golf cart, I informed him the reason behind use of such carts. After entering the Taj Mahal, I informed them about the monument's four gates and requested them to stand near the fountain channel below the platform," Singh added.

After visit, Trump wrote in the visitor's book: "Taj Mahal inspires awe, a timeless testament to the rich and diverse beauty of Indian culture! Thank you, India."

Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump, son-in-law Jared Kushner and several other top officials were also present.

Trump is the third US president to visit the iconic Taj Mahal after Dwight David Eisenhower (1959) and Bill Clinton (2000).

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel presented Donald Trump and his spouse Melania Trump a large portrait of Taj Mahal at the Agra airport.