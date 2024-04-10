Diljit Dosanjh is a name that needs no introduction. The beeba munda 'good boy' of Bollywood is at the peak of his career with some of the biggest producers lined up to sign him in their next. While the singer, rapper and actor is extremely private about his personal life; new details about his life have sent his fans into a tizzy.

Diljit Dosanjh is looked as one of the most eligible bachelors of the country. Amid all this, an Indian Express report has stated his friend revealing that Diljit is indeed married to an Indian – American woman and also has a son. The news spread like wildfire as it broke millions of hearts of women worldwide.

However, this is not the first time that news of Diljit being married has surfaced. During the promotions of Good Newwz, Kiara Advani had revealed that everyone on the film had kids except for her. With this she had hinted at Dosanjh also having a child. Diljit has always been very protective and guarded about his personal life.

Got distanced from parents

In a recent interview, the Amar Singh Chamkila star revealed that he was sent away with his uncle by his parents at the age of 11. He revealed that this made him distant from his own parents and the ties have remained distant till date.

He revealed that he used to stay in a small room. There was no TV or mobile phone back then and calling his parents would have cost him money. Diljit added that this broke his ties with his parents and it hasn't been mended till date. However, he added that he respects his mother and father.