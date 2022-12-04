The gruesome murder of the world-famous Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewalla took a new turn when prominent actor and Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh blamed the government for the gruesome murder of the noted Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewalla.

In an interview with a local channel, Dijit Dosanjh blamed the government for the murder of Sidhu Moosewala. Diljit Dosanjh spoke on the recent deaths to Sidhu Moosewala, Kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal Ambian and Deep Sidhu who died in a road accident.

"All three worked hard in their respective careers. Being an artist, I don't think we are trying to hurt anyone. Why would someone kill an artist? It's very difficult to talk about what Sidhu Moosewala's parents have been going through. We can't even imagine how they are dealing with the loss of their only child," Diljit Dosanjh said.

"When I started, I also faced a few difficulties. Many people don't like when you are climbing the ladder of success but killing someone? I don't know. Sarkar Ki Nalayaki Hai 100 %(Government is 100% responsible) , it's all politics," he added.

Sindhu Moosewalla killed after curtailment of his security

A day after the AAP government in Punjab curtailed his security, the world-famous Punjabi singer and Congress leader Shubdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewalla was shot dead in the Mansa district of Punjab on May 29.

He was shot dead in Jawaharke village of Mansa district where he had gone to attend a function. The singer was driving his vehicle during the attack.

He was reportedly shot at least 10 times near a temple in the village Jhawahar Ke and was declared brought dead at the Civil Hospital in Mansa.

A native of Moose village of Mansa district, Sidhu Moosewala was very popular among the youth of Punjab. Reports said that Moosewala was among the 424 persons whose security was withdrawn by Punjab Police on May 28.

Sidhu Moosewalla had contested the 2022 Punjab assembly elections from the Mansa assembly constituency as a candidate of the Congress party. He was defeated by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP's) candidate Dr. Vijay Singla with a margin of 63,323 votes.

Sukhbir Badal endorses Diljit Dosanjh

Reacting to the interview of Diljit Dosanjh, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal twitted "On SidhuMooseWala's killing, Diljitdosanjh rightly says, "Sarkar Ki Nalayki Hai 100 %. Punjab lost a much-loved, young and aspiring son. Fix responsibility for the withdrawal of his security and leak of that info to the media".