Bollywood veteran Dilip Kumar was rushed to the hospital for the third time in two months after he complained of breathlessness on Tuesday evening. He was earlier discharged on June 11 after treatment for a week.

He was admitted to Hinduja Hospital in Khar earlier on June 6 after experiencing breathlessness. It was for the third time in two months that the thespian actor was admitted to P.D. Hinduja Hospital at Khar, where he was diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion last time. 

Dilip Kumar
Bollywood's veteran actor Dilip KumarIANS

A hospital source informed indianexpress.com that the veteran actor had the same complaints that he had last time. He is put in the ICU under observation and he is reportedly stable. Last time, the actor was put on oxygen support and a successful pleural aspiration procedure was performed.

The senior actor's wife, actress Saira Banu, was seen with him throughout and she had requested fans to not believe in rumours about his death earlier this month. 

Born Mohammed Yusuf Khan on  11 December 1922, Dilip Kumar's career spanning almost 5 decades, saw him featured in 65 movies. In 1991, he was honoured with the Padma Bhushan for his contributions to Indian cinema and in 1994, he received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

Films of Dilip Kumar

Here's the list of films of the veteran actor since his debut in 1944. 

1944 Jwar Bhata Jagdish Amiya Chakravarty
1945 Pratima Paidi Jairaj
1946 Milan Ramesh Nitin Bose
1947 Jugnu Suraj Shaukat Hussain Rizvi
1948 Ghar Ki Izzat Chander Ram Daryani
Shaheed Ram Ramesh Saigal
Mela Mohan S. U. Sunny
Anokha Pyar Ashok M. I. Dharamsey
Nadiya Ke Par Chhote Kumar Kishore Sahu
1949 Shabnam Manoj B. Mitra
Andaz Dilip Mehboob Khan
1950 Jogan Vijay Kidar Nath Sharma
Arzoo Badal Shaheed Latif
Babul Ashok Naushad
1951 Hulchul Kishore S. K. Ojha
Deedar Shyamu Nitin Bose
Tarana Dr. Motilal Ram Daryani
1952 Daag Shankar Amiya Chakravarty Filmfare Award for Best Actor
Sangdil Shankar R. C. Talwar
Aan Jai Tilak Mehboob Khan
1953 Shikast Dr. Ram Singh Ramesh Saigal
Footpath Noshu Zia Sarhadi
1954 Amar Amarnath Mehboob Khan
1955 Devdas Devdas Bimal Roy Filmfare Award for Best Actor
Azaad Kumar / Azaad / Abdul Rahim Khan S. M. Sriramulu Naidu Filmfare Award for Best Actor
Uran Khatola Kashi S. U. Sunny
Insaniyat Mangal S. S. Vasan
1957 Musafir Raja Hrishikesh Mukherjee
Naya Daur Shankar B. R. Chopra Filmfare Award for Best Actor
1958 Yahudi Prince Marcus Bimal Roy
Madhumati Anand / Deven Bimal Roy Nominated - Filmfare Award for Best Actor
1959 Paigham Ratan Lal S. S. Vasan Nominated - Filmfare Award for Best Actor
1960 Kohinoor Yuvraj Rana Devendra Pratap Bahadur / Kohinoor S. U. Sunny Filmfare Award for Best Actor
Mughal-E-Azam Prince Salim K. Asif
1961 Gunga Jumna Gungaram 'Gunga' Nitin Bose Said to have ghost-directedNominated - Filmfare Award for Best Actor
1964 Leader Vijay Khanna Ram Mukherjee Filmfare Award for Best Actor
1966 Paari Warden (Guest Appearance) Jagannath Chatterjee Bengali Film
Dil Diya Dard Liya Shankar / Raja Sahib Abdul Rashid Kardar and Dilip Kumar himself Nominated - Filmfare Award for Best Actor
1967 Ram Aur Shyam Ram / Shyam (Double Role) Tapi Chanakya Filmfare Award for Best Actor
1968 Aadmi Rajesh / Raja Sahib A. Bhimsingh Nominated - Filmfare Award for Best Actor
Sunghursh Kundan Prasad / Bajrangi Harnam Singh Rawail Nominated - Filmfare Award for Best Actor
Sadhu Aur Shaitaan Himself (Uncredited Guest Appearance) A. Bhimsingh
1970 Sagina Mahato Sagina Mahato Tapan Sinha Bengali Film
Gopi Gopiram "Gopi" A. Bhimsingh Nominated - Filmfare Award for Best Actor
1972 Dastaan Diwan Anil Kumar / Sunil Kumar / Judge Vishnu Sahay (Double Role) B. R. Chopra
Anokha Milan Warden (Guest Appearance) Jagannath Chatterjee Hindi Version of Bengali Film Paari
Koshish Guest Appearance Gulzar
1974 Sagina Sagina Maheto Tapan Sinha Hindi Version of Bengali Film Sagina Mahato
Nominated - Filmfare Award for Best Actor
Phir Kab Milogi Teja Singh Hrishikesh Mukherjee Special Appearance
1976 Bairaag Kailash / Bholenath "Bhola" / Sanjay (Triple Role) Asit Sen Nominated - Filmfare Award for Best Actor
1981 Kranti Sanga Manoj Kumar
1982 Shakti D.C.P. Ashwini Kumar Ramesh Sippy Filmfare Award for Best Actor
Vidhaata Shamsher Singh / Shobhraj Subhash Ghai
1983 Mazdoor Dinanath Saxena Ravi Chopra
1984 Mashaal Vinod Kumar Yash Chopra Nominated - Filmfare Award for Best Actor
Duniya Mohan Kumar Ramesh Talwar
1986 Dharm Adhikari Dharamraj K. Raghavendra Rao
Karma Jailor Vishwanath Pratap Singh / Rana / Dada Thakur Subhash Ghai
1989 Kanoon Apna Apna Collector Jagat Pratap Singh B. Gopal
1990 Izzatdaar Brahma Dutt K. Bapaiah
1991 Saudagar Thakur Veer Singh Subhash Ghai Nominated - Filmfare Award for Best Actor
1998 Qila Judge Amarnath Singh / Jagannath Singh (Double Role) Umesh Mehra