Bollywood veteran Dilip Kumar was rushed to the hospital for the third time in two months after he complained of breathlessness on Tuesday evening. He was earlier discharged on June 11 after treatment for a week.
He was admitted to Hinduja Hospital in Khar earlier on June 6 after experiencing breathlessness. It was for the third time in two months that the thespian actor was admitted to P.D. Hinduja Hospital at Khar, where he was diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion last time.
A hospital source informed indianexpress.com that the veteran actor had the same complaints that he had last time. He is put in the ICU under observation and he is reportedly stable. Last time, the actor was put on oxygen support and a successful pleural aspiration procedure was performed.
The senior actor's wife, actress Saira Banu, was seen with him throughout and she had requested fans to not believe in rumours about his death earlier this month.
Born Mohammed Yusuf Khan on 11 December 1922, Dilip Kumar's career spanning almost 5 decades, saw him featured in 65 movies. In 1991, he was honoured with the Padma Bhushan for his contributions to Indian cinema and in 1994, he received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.
Films of Dilip Kumar
Here's the list of films of the veteran actor since his debut in 1944.
|1944
|Jwar Bhata
|Jagdish
|Amiya Chakravarty
|1945
|Pratima
|Paidi Jairaj
|1946
|Milan
|Ramesh
|Nitin Bose
|1947
|Jugnu
|Suraj
|Shaukat Hussain Rizvi
|1948
|Ghar Ki Izzat
|Chander
|Ram Daryani
|Shaheed
|Ram
|Ramesh Saigal
|Mela
|Mohan
|S. U. Sunny
|Anokha Pyar
|Ashok
|M. I. Dharamsey
|Nadiya Ke Par
|Chhote Kumar
|Kishore Sahu
|1949
|Shabnam
|Manoj
|B. Mitra
|Andaz
|Dilip
|Mehboob Khan
|1950
|Jogan
|Vijay
|Kidar Nath Sharma
|Arzoo
|Badal
|Shaheed Latif
|Babul
|Ashok
|Naushad
|1951
|Hulchul
|Kishore
|S. K. Ojha
|Deedar
|Shyamu
|Nitin Bose
|Tarana
|Dr. Motilal
|Ram Daryani
|1952
|Daag
|Shankar
|Amiya Chakravarty
|Filmfare Award for Best Actor
|Sangdil
|Shankar
|R. C. Talwar
|Aan
|Jai Tilak
|Mehboob Khan
|1953
|Shikast
|Dr. Ram Singh
|Ramesh Saigal
|Footpath
|Noshu
|Zia Sarhadi
|1954
|Amar
|Amarnath
|Mehboob Khan
|1955
|Devdas
|Devdas
|Bimal Roy
|Filmfare Award for Best Actor
|Azaad
|Kumar / Azaad / Abdul Rahim Khan
|S. M. Sriramulu Naidu
|Filmfare Award for Best Actor
|Uran Khatola
|Kashi
|S. U. Sunny
|Insaniyat
|Mangal
|S. S. Vasan
|1957
|Musafir
|Raja
|Hrishikesh Mukherjee
|Naya Daur
|Shankar
|B. R. Chopra
|Filmfare Award for Best Actor
|1958
|Yahudi
|Prince Marcus
|Bimal Roy
|Madhumati
|Anand / Deven
|Bimal Roy
|Nominated - Filmfare Award for Best Actor
|1959
|Paigham
|Ratan Lal
|S. S. Vasan
|Nominated - Filmfare Award for Best Actor
|1960
|Kohinoor
|Yuvraj Rana Devendra Pratap Bahadur / Kohinoor
|S. U. Sunny
|Filmfare Award for Best Actor
|Mughal-E-Azam
|Prince Salim
|K. Asif
|1961
|Gunga Jumna
|Gungaram 'Gunga'
|Nitin Bose
|Said to have ghost-directedNominated - Filmfare Award for Best Actor
|1964
|Leader
|Vijay Khanna
|Ram Mukherjee
|Filmfare Award for Best Actor
|1966
|Paari
|Warden (Guest Appearance)
|Jagannath Chatterjee
|Bengali Film
|Dil Diya Dard Liya
|Shankar / Raja Sahib
|Abdul Rashid Kardar and Dilip Kumar himself
|Nominated - Filmfare Award for Best Actor
|1967
|Ram Aur Shyam
|Ram / Shyam (Double Role)
|Tapi Chanakya
|Filmfare Award for Best Actor
|1968
|Aadmi
|Rajesh / Raja Sahib
|A. Bhimsingh
|Nominated - Filmfare Award for Best Actor
|Sunghursh
|Kundan Prasad / Bajrangi
|Harnam Singh Rawail
|Nominated - Filmfare Award for Best Actor
|Sadhu Aur Shaitaan
|Himself (Uncredited Guest Appearance)
|A. Bhimsingh
|1970
|Sagina Mahato
|Sagina Mahato
|Tapan Sinha
|Bengali Film
|Gopi
|Gopiram "Gopi"
|A. Bhimsingh
|Nominated - Filmfare Award for Best Actor
|1972
|Dastaan
|Diwan Anil Kumar / Sunil Kumar / Judge Vishnu Sahay (Double Role)
|B. R. Chopra
|Anokha Milan
|Warden (Guest Appearance)
|Jagannath Chatterjee
|Hindi Version of Bengali Film Paari
|Koshish
|Guest Appearance
|Gulzar
|1974
|Sagina
|Sagina Maheto
|Tapan Sinha
|Hindi Version of Bengali Film Sagina Mahato
Nominated - Filmfare Award for Best Actor
|Phir Kab Milogi
|Teja Singh
|Hrishikesh Mukherjee
|Special Appearance
|1976
|Bairaag
|Kailash / Bholenath "Bhola" / Sanjay (Triple Role)
|Asit Sen
|Nominated - Filmfare Award for Best Actor
|1981
|Kranti
|Sanga
|Manoj Kumar
|1982
|Shakti
|D.C.P. Ashwini Kumar
|Ramesh Sippy
|Filmfare Award for Best Actor
|Vidhaata
|Shamsher Singh / Shobhraj
|Subhash Ghai
|1983
|Mazdoor
|Dinanath Saxena
|Ravi Chopra
|1984
|Mashaal
|Vinod Kumar
|Yash Chopra
|Nominated - Filmfare Award for Best Actor
|Duniya
|Mohan Kumar
|Ramesh Talwar
|1986
|Dharm Adhikari
|Dharamraj
|K. Raghavendra Rao
|Karma
|Jailor Vishwanath Pratap Singh / Rana / Dada Thakur
|Subhash Ghai
|1989
|Kanoon Apna Apna
|Collector Jagat Pratap Singh
|B. Gopal
|1990
|Izzatdaar
|Brahma Dutt
|K. Bapaiah
|1991
|Saudagar
|Thakur Veer Singh
|Subhash Ghai
|Nominated - Filmfare Award for Best Actor
|1998
|Qila
|Judge Amarnath Singh / Jagannath Singh (Double Role)
|Umesh Mehra