Bollywood veteran Dilip Kumar was rushed to the hospital for the third time in two months after he complained of breathlessness on Tuesday evening. He was earlier discharged on June 11 after treatment for a week.

He was admitted to Hinduja Hospital in Khar earlier on June 6 after experiencing breathlessness. It was for the third time in two months that the thespian actor was admitted to P.D. Hinduja Hospital at Khar, where he was diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion last time.

A hospital source informed indianexpress.com that the veteran actor had the same complaints that he had last time. He is put in the ICU under observation and he is reportedly stable. Last time, the actor was put on oxygen support and a successful pleural aspiration procedure was performed.

The senior actor's wife, actress Saira Banu, was seen with him throughout and she had requested fans to not believe in rumours about his death earlier this month.

Born Mohammed Yusuf Khan on 11 December 1922, Dilip Kumar's career spanning almost 5 decades, saw him featured in 65 movies. In 1991, he was honoured with the Padma Bhushan for his contributions to Indian cinema and in 1994, he received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

Films of Dilip Kumar

Here's the list of films of the veteran actor since his debut in 1944.