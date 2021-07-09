Dilip Kumar breathed his last on July 7, 2021. It has now been revealed that the actor was reportedly suffering from prostate cancer, which had spread to many other organs. Doctors at Hinduja hospital have now revealed that the actor was suffering from advanced-stage prostate cancer. Dilip Kumar had been under cancer treatment for the last few months.

The doctors have also revealed that Dilip Kumar's kidneys had failed and he required blood transfusion several times. "He had water in pleural cavity and suffered kidney failure. He required blood transfusion multiple times. We carried out the last transfusion but it did not help. The fluids accumulated in the pleural cavity had to be removed several times," Indian Express quoted a doctor saying.

Apart from this, the legendary actor was also suffering from low hemoglobin and blood pressure. Dilip Kumar's blood group was O negative, which further made his treatment difficult. "The cancer spread made it difficult to treat him," said the report.

The doctors also revealed that Saira Banu had set up a team of good doctors and caretakers to be there for Dilip Kumar for the last few years.

Mini ICU at home

Their residence also had a mini ICU which comprised of suction machine, oxygen cylinders, concentrator, defibrillator, a BiPAP machine, a monitor and much more. Dilip Kumar was fed through tubes for the last few years. He was also regularly brought to the hospital for blood transfusion and for taking out fluid retention.

Saira Banu looked devastated after Dilip Kumar's death. Shah Rukh Khan was seen consoling Saira Banu at their residence, post the legend's demise. Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar, and many other political bigwigs also reached Dilip Kumar's residence to pay their last respect.