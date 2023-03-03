Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most pouplar television shows of all time, the show has garnered accolades for over decades. Dilip Joshi who essays the role of Jethalal is a household name and garners a huge fan following, his character's popularity has reached all across the globe. Needless to say, fans get emotional upon hearing even the slightest trouble in their favourite stars' life.

Well, all doesn't seem to be well in tinsel town, few days ago it was widely reported that Amitabh Bachchan, Mukesh Ambani and Dharmendra, received a threatening call. And now, it has been reported that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Dilip Joshi's house is under threat.

Ever since this piece of news surfaced online, fans and followers of Dilip Joshi have taken to social media and expressed their concerns.

Dilip Joshi receives threat as 25 men with guns and weapons surround his house

The Nagpur Control Room reportedly received a call claiming the actor's residence at Shivaji Park was surrounded by 25 men who were in possession of weapons and guns.

Apparently, the caller is the same caller who had warned the Nagpur Control room about bombs that were planted near legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra's plush residences. Even industrialist Mukesh Ambani was mentioned by an unknown person.

The development

Reportedly, the number has been tracked to a boy who worked in a SIM card company in Delhi. His number was used with the help of an app that he had no knowledge about.

As per reports, Dilip Joshi, the Nagpur Control Room informed Shivaji Park Police Station about the call received and an investigation has already been started to look out for the real caller.

Mukesh Ambani gets Z+ security

Mukesh Ambani and his family also faced a similar situation, owing to which the Supreme Court had provided them Z+ security. In the television world, Dilip Joshi is well-known and this piece of news has worried his fans.

Dilip's fans have taken to social media and wished that nothing happens to the actor,

A fan wrote, "Save this man at any cost."

Another wrote, "If anything happens to Jethalal, we riot."

Dilip Joshi attended the wedding of his co-actor

Dilip recently attended the wedding of his co-actor Sachin Shroff who replaced Shailesh Lodha as Taarak Mehta in the sitcom. He was accompanied by his wife. The functions also saw the presence of the entire cast including Munmun Dutta, Palak Sindhwani and Samay Shah among others.

Meanwhile, just a few days ago, Dilip introduced his new reel son to the audience, Nitish Bhaluni, who will now be seen as Tapu. It's only Daya's character that hasn't found a replacement yet. It was played by Disha Vakani.

