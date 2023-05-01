Samantha starrer Shaakuntalam hit the screens recently and has Dev Mohan, Sachin Khedekar, Mohan Babu and other prominent actors playing key roles. The film was made under a budget of Rs 80 crores and was promoted as the first female-centric film to have such a huge budget. The Gunasekhar directorial was produced by Neelima Guna and Dil Raju and released in 2D and 3D.

Unfortunately, and as predicted by many, Shaakuntalam is a flop. The collections after the weekend dropped and it ended as a debacle. The film was released on a pan-India level and the makers spent huge amounts and time promoting it across the country. But all of those efforts went in vain as the audiences were not ready to accept the content that was not impressive at all.

Watch the video here:

Speaking about the result in a recent interview, Dil Raju opened up on Shaakuntalam. He said, "The result of Shaakuntalam was not what I expected. We even set our people to watch the film in the theatres and let us know how it is. But the result was unexpected. It has given me a sudden jerk in 25 years of my film career. We put in a lot of effort in the making but it looks like the audiences were not impressed with it."

He further added, "If there was a movie that gave a jerk to my 25-year-old career in the industry, it was Shaakuntalam. I accept the fate of any film, there's nothing to hide or deny there. When people like it, they spread the talk about the film; when they don't do it, you realise it's a misfire. You need to learn from your mistakes and check your judgement."

Not just for Dil Raju, but even for Samantha, the result of Shaakutalam was a shock she never saw coming.