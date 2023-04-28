Samantha Ruth Prabhu, right now, is one of the most popular actresses in the country. The actress is on a signing spree in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi film industries. She is currently working on Citadel, a web series starring Varun Dhawan as well. Today, on her birthday, here are 10 interesting facts about Samantha that all her fans should know.

1. Samantha was born on April 28, 1987, in Chennai, India, as the daughter of a Telugu father and a Malayali mother.

2. Samantha worked as a model before entering the film industry, and she started her career in the Telugu film Ye Maaya Chesave in 2010.

3. She is considered one of the top actresses in the Telugu and Tamil film industries and has won several awards for her performances.

4. Samantha was diagnosed with Type-1 diabetes at the age of 27, and she started a foundation called Prathyusha Support to help people with chronic illnesses like hers.

5. She is a fitness enthusiast and regularly practices yoga as part of her workout routine.

6. Samantha is married to actor Naga Chaitanya, whom she met on the sets of the Telugu film Ye Maaya Chesave. The couple got married in October 2017 and later divorced as well.

7. In 2013, she founded a non-profit organization called Pratyusha Support, which supports women and children from underprivileged backgrounds.

8. In 2019, Samantha debuted as a host with the talk show Sam Jam on the Telugu streaming platform Aha.

9. She is a polyglot and is fluent in languages such as Telugu, Tamil, English, and Hindi.

10. Samantha is also a philanthropist; in 2021, she donated Rs. 1.5 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund in Telangana to help people affected by heavy rains and floods.