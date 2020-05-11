Producer Dil Raju, the owner of Sri Venkateswara Creations has released Sudheer Babu's first look from Nani's movie V. The shirtless avatar of the actor has hit as a birthday treat for his fans.

V is an action thriller film, which has been written and directed by Mohan Krishna Indraganti. Nani, Sudheer Babu, Nivetha Thomas and Aditi Rao Hydari are playing the lead roles in it. The movie was supposed to be released on 25 March 2020 as a Ugadi treat. But it was delayed due to the lockdown. The makers are expected to announce its new release date once the lockdown is lifted.

Sudheer Babu is playing Superintendent Police Vivek Krishna (Rakshakudu) in the movie V. The boss of Sri Venkateswara Creations has released his shirtless avatar and wished the actor on his birthday. Producer Dil Raju tweeted, "Wishing @isudheerbabu, very Happy Birthday on behalf of Team #VTheMovie #HappyBirthdaySudheerBabu."

'This is for you people Thanks for all the love'

Sudheer Babu, who is excited to treat his fans with his shirtless photo on his birthday, tweeted, "Anddd this is for you people Thanks for all the love Red heart Hope to meet you all soon in theaters ... #VTheMovie ki manam kalisi gola cheddam handKonchem gattigaane cheddam."

The nephew of Mahesh Babu made his acting debut with Ye Maaya Chesave in 2010 and starred in 14 movies so far. He has done a lot of hard work and proved his mettle. But he is yet to get a big break of his career. Many of his fans recalled his efforts on his birthday and wished him super success in the coming hers.

Director Dr Anand @DirectorDrAnand

Many Happy Returns to Sensational Superstar @isudheerbabu Garu! Your dedication, Hardwork, Down to earth nature will inspire many...HV a successful and safe year ahead #HBDSudheerBabuFromSSMBFans #HappyBirthdaySudheerBabu #AnandAlochanalu #VTheMovie #AnandAlochanalu

Dhfm forever @Dhfmforever3

#SudheerBabu Been in Tollywood For a Decade Portrayed many Good Roles Didn't get the recognition he Deserved for His Hardwork Hoping #VTheMovie will be a BreakthroughWishing Talented & Hardworking Actor A Very Happy Birthday #HappyBirthdaySudheerBabu

Mahesh Abhimani @princeprasadok