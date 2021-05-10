Asha Parekh and Waheeda Rehman are having the time of their lives. The three veteran actresses and close friends are enjoying a relaxing holiday in Andamans. And fans just can't keep calm. The three of them have been holidaying in Andaman and Nicobar islands since April. Pictures of their vacation have left us in awe of the coolest trio.

Bollywood producer Tanujj Garg gave us a glimpse into the three ladies smashing it in style. In the pictures, the trio is seen posing in front of a boat and then taking off for the ride. "Picture 1 on 10.05.21. If Dil Chahta Hai were to get remade with three grand dames, it would be with these #legends - Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh and Helen. Enjoying their retirement years, holidaying in the Andamans. Filled with joie de vivre. Put a massive smile on my face. Eventually what we're left with when we're old is youth of the ilk, memories, love and a few good mates. (sic)," he wrote.

In April, fashion designer Shaina NC had shared picture of the ladies enjoying by the beach. "With the #wonderwomen of the film industry, timeless grace #helen aunty , #waheedarehman #ashaparekh in #andamanislands @beingsalmankhan @arpitakhansharma @atulreellife @arbaazkhanofficial @sohailkhanofficial (sic)."

Making social media smile

The pictures soon went viral on social media with fans and followers lauding the three. In an industry where lifelong friendships are broken overnight, the three remain the perfect example of what friendship truly means. Social media has also been in awe of the three as they are doing what many only plan to do as they grow old. Helen, Asha Parekh and Waheeda Rehman have remained the thickest of friends since the last several decades. If not anything else, their warm and breezy pictures are giving us a reason to smile amid the tough times.