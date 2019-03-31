Amitabh Bachchan and Waheeda Rehman had shared an iconic scene in the film Reshma Aur Shera in which the actress was supposed to slap Big B. Waheeda recently revealed Amitabh's reaction after he was slapped by her for the scene.

Waheeda recently appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show, where the host asked her about the same scene. Talking about it, the veteran actress shared Amitabh's hilarious reaction after getting slapped by her.

"Maine kahan Amitabh, bohot kaske lagane wali hoon. Shot hua aur Amitabh ne kahan, Waheeda ji, kaafi accha tha. (I told Amitabh, I am going to slap you hard. After the shot was done, he told me Waheeda ji, it was quite good)," the yesteryear actress said on the show. Waheeda's words left host Kapil and others burst out in laughter.

One can assess how hard she must have slapped Amitabh for the scene by the fact that Waheeda herself revealed in a book that director Sunil Dutt had later told her to fake a slap rather than actually hitting the other actor next time.

Meanwhile, the megastar was recently seen in the critically and commercially acclaimed film Badla that also features Taapsee Pannu in a key role. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, the crime thriller has been highly appreciated by the audience, and its box office figures prove it.

The senior actor will next be seen in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer superhero film Brahmastra. It is slated to be released on December 2019.