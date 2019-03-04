The latest update on the upcoming Bollywood movie Brahmastra is that Akkineni Nagarjuna is set to join actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan to reveal mystery at the Kumbh 2019.

Akkineni Nagarjuna is a popular Telugu actor, who forayed into Bollywood with Ram Gopal Varma's Shiva in 1990. Later, he went on to act in Hindi movies like Khuda Gawah, Drohi, Mr Bechara, Angaarey, Zakhm, Agni Varsha and LOC Kargil (2003). The son of late legendary actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR) is making his comeback to B-Town with Karan Johar's upcoming Brahmāstra.

Brahmāstra is a fantasy film written and directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar. It will feature an ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Alia Bhatt, Dimple Kapadia, Divyendu Sharma and Mouni Roy in lead roles. It is announced as a film trilogy.

Nagarjuna Akkineni joined the film unit of Brahmāstra back in July 2018. The actor had tweeted some photos featuring with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and others on the set of the film. The Telugu actor had written, "Sunny Sunday and a fantastic lunch with the #brahmāstra team..we missed you!! @karanjohar."

Now, many of Nagarjuna's fans are eagerly waiting to see the promos of Brahmāstra but Karan Johar has kept them under wraps. The King star took to Twitter to announce that he will offer a surprise to his fans this evening. The actor tweeted a video and wrote, "The wait is over! The mystery will finally be revealed tonight at 7:30 PM. #Brahmastra #Kumbh2019."

Nagarjuna Akkineni's cryptic tweet does not make it clear what is there for his fans in the store. Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt and others in the team made similar posts. The producer tweeted a map of Prayagraj, and wrote, "Sometimes, the greatest journey begins with one BIG step ;) Stay tuned to know more! #Prayagraj."

However, today happens to be Maha Shivaratri, which is a Hindu festival celebrated in honour of Lord Shiva. The makers of Brahmāstra, which is scheduled for its theatrical release on 20 December 2019, must have planned to release its first promo on this auspicious day. But their cryptic tweet has kept the movie buffs on guessing mode.