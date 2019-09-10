One of the highest paid actresses of her times and the one who enjoyed the tag of being the luckiest actress for most of her co-stars, Asha Parekh enjoyed a fan following which very few enjoyed during the 60s and the 70s. Though she looked stunning in all the attires on the big screen, her favourite has always been the saree.

Talking about her 'big hips' and how she lost weight to wear cowboy attire, Parekh had told Filmfare, "Wearing gowns at events – well, I find that a bit ridiculous! Sarees add such grace. A woman can look dignified and sensuous at the same time." She further added, "I had to wear a cowboy attire and tuck my shirt in for the song Aap Se Miliye in Pyar Ka Mausam. As you know, I'm heavy from below. I've got big hips! So, I consulted Dr Jassawalla. I lost about 15 kilos with his recommended diet and massages. I'd visit him at 6 am every day and from there go to the set. As I was asked to eat very little, I'd get cranky. Nasir saab would joke, 'Issko roti dikha do! Yeh theek ho jaayegi!"

Talking about the equation she shared with all her male co-stars, she said that she was always immersed in books and her mother was always on the sets. Apart from that, she added that she respected and had a fine rapport with all her co-stars.

Talking about how she dealt with her beauty and men complimenting her, Asha had revealed an interesting take on the subject. She said, "Men used to get frightened to talk to me. They found it hard to compliment me. But I remember when I wore the white sharara for the song Achcha toh hum chalte hain in Aan Milo Sajna, J Om Praksh saab (director) remarked, 'You're looking so nice'. He even got a similar outfit made for his daughter Pinky (Roshan) when she got married to Rakesh Roshan."