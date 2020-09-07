Weeks after its streaming on the OTT platform, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara was released in cinema halls across New Zealand and Fiji. Despite clashing with Tenet it has made good collections at the box office.

Dil Bechara is the last movie of Sushant Singh Rajput, who completed suicide at his residence in Mumbai on June 14. All his fans were desperately waiting to watch the much-awaited film on big screens, but it could not hit the marquee, due to the shutdown of the theatres caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Following the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, Fox Star Studios decided to premiere Dil Bechara over Disney+ Hotstar posthumously on 24 July 2020. The film was made accessible to all users sans platform subscriptions in India, USA, UK and Canada. The movie received an overwhelming response everywhere. It was noted as the most viewed film on a smartphone in India, according to BARC and Nielsen Media.

With theatres opened in the last week of June, the makers released Dil Bechara on several big screens across New Zealand and Fiji last Friday. The Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi starrer opened to a good response and went on to make decent business at the box office in these countries in the first weekend.

Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Xclusiv: After its premiere on #DisneyPlusHotstar, #DilBechara has released in *theatres* in #NewZealand and #Fiji... Despite tough competition from #Tenet + releasing in limited screens/shows, #DilBechara has done FANTASTIC... #NZ: NZ$ 48,436 #Fiji: FJ$ 33,864 @Comscore."

Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, Dil Bechara is a coming-of-age romance film, which is based on John Green's 2012 novel The Fault in Our Stars. Kizie (Sanjana Sanghi) and Manny (Sushant Singh Rajput) are poles apart in personality and their battle against cancer is the only common thread binding them. Love slowly wraps them in its embrace, but little do they know what fate has in store for them.