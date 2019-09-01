The former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has stirred another controversy after he claimed that non-Muslims in India are spying for Pakistani intelligence agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

The veteran Congress leader was inaugurating the statue of Maharana Pratap in Bhind when he alleged that more than Muslims, the right-wing outfits of the country are spying for Pakistan. He shot at the political parties, including the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Bajrang Dal, accusing them of taking money from the Pak agency and spying for them.

#WATCH MP: Congress leader Digvijaya Singh says, "Bajrang Dal, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are taking money from ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence). Attention should be paid to this. Non-Muslims are spying for Pakistan's ISI more than Muslims. This should be understood." (31.08) pic.twitter.com/NPxltpaRZA — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2019

Digvijaya Singh also took a dig at Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), claiming that its members were doing business in the name of cow protection. Pointing out the recent bank merger, he said that the nation's economy is sinking and people are left unemployed under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He had recently taken to Twitter to say that Modi has miserably failed to perform for a number of issues and criticised the UPA government. He also attacked the central government for mishandling the Kashmir issue, claiming that if Nehru had not taken Sheikh Abdullah in confidence, Kashmir would not have been part of India.

However, Singh said that he has not made such accusations and that certain media outlets were misinterpreting his comments. "The MP police has caught the Bajrang Dal and BJP IT cell officials spying for Pakistan by taking money from ISI. I have made this accusation, on which I still stand. Why don't the channel ask these questions to the BJP?" he wrote on Twitter.