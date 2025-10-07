In a major breakthrough in the fight against cybercrime, the Cyber Police Station, Jammu, has successfully uncovered a high-value cyber fraud involving ₹4.44 crore, resulting in the arrest of three accused from Surat, Gujarat.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jammu, Joginder Singh, said that the cyber wing of the Jammu and Kashmir Police has exposed an online fraud amounting to ₹4.44 crore with the arrest of three accused from Gujarat's Surat, who had kept a Jammu-based businessman under "digital arrest."

The fraud came to light on September 2 when the businessman lodged a written complaint at the Cyber Police Station, Jammu, alleging that he had been defrauded of a huge amount of money by cybercriminals impersonating law enforcement officials, the SSP said.

The coordinated operation was conducted under the overall supervision of SSP Jammu, with the active guidance and support of Kameshwar Puri, Superintendent of Police (In-charge, Cyber Police Station Jammu), and the Investigating Officer Rohit Chadgal, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Cyber Jammu.

"On September 2, 2025, a written complaint was received from a victim at the Cyber Police Station, Jammu, alleging that he had been defrauded of ₹4.44 crore by cybercriminals impersonating law enforcement officials," the SSP said.

"The fraudsters falsely accused the complainant of being involved in money laundering using his Aadhaar and SIM credentials. Exploiting fear and psychological pressure, and conducting a 'digital arrest,' they deceitfully coerced the victim into transferring ₹4,44,20,000 across multiple bank accounts through a series of fraudulent transactions," he added.

Taking prompt cognizance of the matter, FIR No. 28/2025 was registered under Section 66D of the Information Technology Act, 2000, at Cyber Police Station, Jammu, and a detailed investigation was launched without delay.

Investigation and Arrests

During the investigation, the Cyber Police team meticulously traced the money trail, examined bank transactions, scrutinized mobile communications, and analyzed digital footprints linked to the fraud. The investigation revealed that the accused network was primarily operating from the state of Gujarat.

Based on credible intelligence, a special investigation team led by Inspector Gagandeep Singh and Inspector Ajit Singh was deputed to Surat, Gujarat. In a well-coordinated operation, the team apprehended the following three accused persons:

Chauhan Manish Arunbhai

Ansh Vithani, son of Rameshbhai Vithani

Kishorbhai Karamshibhai Diyoria, son of Karmasibhai Diyoria

The arrested individuals were subsequently brought to Jammu for sustained interrogation to identify other co-conspirators, uncover additional evidence, and trace further financial links associated with the crime.

Progress in Recovery

The Cyber Police, Jammu, has so far successfully frozen ₹55,88,256.74 across various bank accounts linked to the accused. Efforts are actively underway to reverse and refund the defrauded amount to the complainant, out of which ₹6 lakh has already been credited back to the victim's account.

On October 6, 2025, a part challan in FIR No. 28/2025, registered under Section 66D of the IT Act read with relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), was produced before the Court of Law against the arrested accused.

This case underscores the firm commitment of the Cyber Police, Jammu, to dismantling cybercriminal networks that prey on innocent citizens through deceit and intimidation.

"The public is urged to remain vigilant and cautious of fraudulent calls, emails, or messages impersonating government or law enforcement authorities. Any suspicious activity should be promptly reported to the nearest police station or cyber helpline for immediate action," the SSP said.

He added that "the Cyber Police, Jammu, reaffirms its dedication to utilizing advanced cyber-forensic tools, strengthening inter-state coordination, and ensuring swift, evidence-based investigations to safeguard citizens and uphold the integrity of the digital financial ecosystem."