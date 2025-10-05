Acting on several written complaints, the Crime Branch (Economic Offences Wing) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police has uncovered a multi-crore scam involving employment, visa, and document fraud. The police have registered five separate FIRs against 16 individuals. Officials said this action followed repeated public complaints and court directions.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Crime Branch, Benam Tosh confirmed that five FIRs have been registered against sixteen accused, including top executives of a Chandigarh-based company, officials of the Jammu Power Development Corporation Limited (JPDCL), and an advocate. They are accused of running multi-crore job scams, visa and document frauds, and fraudulently withdrawing huge government funds.

Benam Tosh stated that detailed investigations have been initiated in all the cases. The police have constituted special investigation teams to trace the accused and dismantle their network.

He said, "The Crime Branch's objective is to root out such organized crimes. Those who have betrayed public trust will not be spared under any circumstances."

According to police sources, several documents, bank transaction records, and digital evidence have been seized. It is suspected that additional government officials may also be involved, and their roles are currently under investigation.

This action by the Crime Branch is being considered a major step against the growing menace of cyber and economic crimes in Jammu and Kashmir. Officials said that transparent investigations and prompt legal action in such cases would further strengthen public trust in the police.

The accused are alleged to have conspired to embezzle government funds, defraud dozens of unemployed youth by promising them jobs, and extort large sums of money under the guise of sending them abroad.

Visa Fraud Unearthed: Samba Resident Duped of ₹17 Lakh

The Crime Branch's first case was registered against a Chandigarh-based company, M/s Sapphire, and its owner, Jas Bajwa of Punjab for cheating a resident of Samba district in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the SSP Crime, Prem Nath, a resident of Samba, filed a complaint alleging that the company duped him of ₹17.09 lakh by promising to send him abroad.

Police investigations revealed that the company's officials—Manager Yuvraj Singh Sandhu, Counsellor Gagan, Refund In-charge Devinder Singh, and Authorized Signatory Shalika—had systematically defrauded numerous individuals using the same modus operandi. They lured unemployed youth through attractive advertisements and social media campaigns and provided them with fake visa documents.

After a detailed investigation, an FIR was registered, and all the accused were booked.

Job Scam: 41 People Duped of ₹1.43 Crore with Fake Territorial Army Offers

In the second case, Chaudhary Mushtaq, a resident of Rajouri, has been accused of defrauding 41 young people of ₹1.43 crore by promising them jobs in the Territorial Army.

The accused issued fake appointment letters and claimed to have "direct access" to senior Army officers. When the victims realized the documents were fake, they approached the Crime Branch. Preliminary investigations revealed that the racket had been active for a long time and had targeted youth in several districts of the Union Territory.

₹18.55 Lakh Duped on Promise of Shrine Board Job

In the third case, Hem Raj and Kavya Nair from Samba district were accused of duping Avinash Singh, a resident of Bhaderwah in Doda district, by promising him a managerial post at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB), Katra.

The accused allegedly took ₹18.55 lakh from him, citing "internal recommendations," but neither provided the job nor refunded the money. Investigation revealed that both accused had been involved in similar fraud cases earlier.

Forgery and Misappropriation: Government Funds Withdrawn Using Fake Signatures

A case of corruption has also surfaced in the Jammu Power Development Corporation Limited (JPDCL) in the Batote area of Ramban district.

According to the SSP, some officials forged the signature of retired Executive Engineer Shakti Singh and withdrew a large sum of money from government accounts.

The case was registered following a court order after Shakti Singh himself filed a complaint alleging that funds from the government treasury were being misappropriated using his forged signature. The Crime Branch investigation found that the fraud was committed in connivance with insiders of the department.

Tampering with Judicial Process Through False Affidavits

In the fifth case, based on a complaint by Nasir Ali, a resident of Poonch district, police registered an FIR against three individuals, including a lawyer, for allegedly preparing a false affidavit in a compensation case to mislead the court and obtain undue benefits.