Fraudster evading 19 warrants finally arrested in J&K's Sopore

Police in Sopore sub-division of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district said on Monday that a notorious fraudster evading 19 non-bailable warrants has been finally arrested.

Police in Sopore have apprehended a notorious fraudster and proclaimed offender who had been evading arrest for years despite multiple warrants and court directives.

The accused has been identified as Zubair Ahmad Ganie, alias Pina, alias Mansoor Ganie, son of Abdul Rashid Ganie, a resident of Rohama Rafiabad. He was wanted in numerous fraud and cheating cases across Jammu and Kashmir.

"The accused was facing as many as 19 non-bailable warrants issued by various courts in Baramulla, Budgam, Kupwara, Anantnag, Pulwama, Srinagar, and Kulgam districts. In addition, he had been declared a proclaimed offender in four separate cases, including one by the Court of Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMIC) Dangiwacha. Authorities described Ganie as a habitual fraudster who had managed to remain on the run for an extended period, frequently shifting locations to avoid being tracked," said officials.

"His arrest marks the culmination of persistent efforts by Sopore Police to bring him to justice. This arrest ensures that a long-time absconder, wanted in multiple cases, is finally facing the law. It sends a clear message that no offender, regardless of the time they spend evading, can escape justice," said police in a statement.

The police said that strict legal action will continue against individuals involved in fraudulent activities to protect the public and uphold the rule of law. Locals in Sopore and surrounding areas, who had long complained of being duped by such fraudulent elements, welcomed the arrest.

Legal experts noted that with multiple warrants and proclaimed offender notices against him, Ganie now faces a lengthy judicial process.

Sopore Police have urged the public to remain vigilant and immediately report any suspicious activities to prevent similar cases of fraud in the future. The arrest is being seen as a significant success for Sopore Police, which have intensified efforts against fraudsters and other offenders@, the police statement said.

In various districts of Jammu and Kashmir, police, crime branch and SIA wings have been unearthing multi-crore frauds in land dealings, investment frauds and other criminal activities involving financial crimes.

(With inputs from IANS)