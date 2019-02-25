Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly has said that his latest remark on the much-talked-about India-Pakistan clash has nothing to do with the comments of Sachin Tendulkar and that it was all about making his point. Sachin had earlier said that he would rather beat Pakistan in the World Cup than conceding the two points on offer.

Responding to this Ganguly said: "He wants two points against Pakistan, I want the World Cup. Whichever way you look at it."

Putting across a clarification, Ganguly said that his comments were made in isolation and had nothing to do with Tendulkar's comments and added that the both of them have been "friends for last 25 years".

'Sachin has been and will be one of my best friends for last 25 years'

"A lot of people in the media is trying to put my statement against Sachin's when I said 'I want the World Cup' My response has got nothing to do with his statement, nor is my statement against his .. he is, has been and will be one of my best friends for last 25 years," Ganguly said on Twitter.

Soon, the legendary batsman offered his comment saying that there was no need for Ganguly to offer any clarification and that both had only the interests of the country in mind, which had always been the larger goal.

The issue of India taking on Pakistan at the World Cup is a matter of intense debates and deliberations. While former captain Sunil Gavaskar too believes that India should take on Pakistan and then beat them, Ganguly has gone on record saying that India should snap all sporting ties with the neighbours.

However, Shashank Manohar, the ICC chairman, has made it clear that they would present a security plan to BCCI in the upcoming meeting.

"I have received the BCCI's letter. Security has, and always will be, the top priority of the ICC. When the ICC (board members) meet in Dubai on March 2, we will show the BCCI all the security plans which have been put in place for the World Cup," Manohar was quoted as saying by The Times of India.