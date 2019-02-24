The issue of India playing Pakistan has started a storm which is not going to die down any time soon. After Sachin Tendulkar said that he would rather see India defeat Pakistan in World Cup and get the two points, former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly said, "He wants two points against Pakistan, I want the World Cup. Whichever way you look at it".

Ganguly had earlier called for snipping all sporting ties, and not just cricketing ties, with Pakistan endorsing the call made by Harbhajan Singh.

Ganguly wants all sporting ties to be severed

"I feel it will be really difficult for ICC to go on with a World Cup without India. But, you also have to see if India has the power to stop ICC from doing such a thing. But, personally, I feel a strong message should be sent," Ganguly added.

"And, whatever reactions came from the people of India...was right. There is no chance of a bilateral series with Pakistan after this incident. I agree that after this attack, India should not only stop playing cricket, hockey or football with Pakistan but should cut all ties with them," Ganguly further added.

This comes as the BCCI has prepared a petition which it will present to the ICC asking them to sever all ties with Pakistan, which is a terror-breeding country. The board also decided not to conduct the usual opening ceremony for this year's IPL, which starts on March 23. "The budget for that would be distributed to the families of victims of the latest terror attack," it was announced.

The aforementioned letter read, "Most countries from which the members of the ICC hail (including United Kingdom) have strongly condemned this terrorist attack and expressed solidarity with India. BCCI urges the cricketing community to sever ties with countries from which terrorism emanates."

However, the CoA is non-committal on the issue saying that the match is far away and they will follow the guidelines of the then government and will act accordingly. The ICC on its part has said that security remains "top priority" for the global governing body of the sport and that they will provide all security plans to the BCCI during an ICC meeting in March.