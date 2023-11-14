Mrunal Thakur's latest appearance with Badshah at a Diwali party has set social media on fire. The actress and the rapper arrived hand-in-hand at Shilpa Shetty's Diwali bash. The two even posed for the shutterbugs together. Some pictures from the bash also had them posing together. This sudden and unconventional appearance has got everyone on social media talking about the two.

Reactions on their video

Now, whether it was a coincidence or the two are just friends or there is something more than what meets the eye, remains to be seen. However, social media is abuzz with reactions on this. "Didn't see this coming," wrote a user. "Wow! What just happened here," another user wrote. "The way Karan was gonna set him up w Seema," a social media user commented.

Badshah breaks silence

Badshah, however, has now reacted to the link up rumours. "Dear internet, sorry to disappoint you yet again but jaisa aap soch rahe hai waisa nahi hai," he wrote. Mrunal Thakur too had dismissed similar reports of her getting married to some "Telugu guy". "Hi, I am so sorry to break your hearts guys. To all the stylists, designers, friends and family, who have been calling me constantly for the past one hour when they got to know that I am getting married to some Telugu boy. I also want to know who this boy is in the first place," she had written on social media.

Badshah - Jasmine divorce

Badshah tied-the-knot with Jasmine Masih in 2012 in a hush-hush ceremony. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in 2017. The couple named their daughter Jessemy Grace Masih Singh. Badshah has never spoken about his wife or daughter in public as he prefers to keep it personal. However, the two have now been divorced.