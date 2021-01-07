If Honey Singh introduced us to desi rap, it was Badshah who made us fall in love with it. The dapper rapper has given us some absolute party poppers in the last few years. Tareefan, Genda Phool, Garmi, DJ Wale Babu, Chandigarh Mein, Mercy, Kala Chashma and Kar Gayi Chull are some of the Badshah songs which are the go-to songs at any party. And it's not just rap and singing where Badshah has aced.

The fabulous singer has an amazing fan following. Badshah's appearance on Koffee with Karan had also won rave reviews. The rapper not only won over Karan Johar but the entire national audience. However, ladies, if you have a crush on this heartthrob, let us burst your bubble. Badshah is taken! He is officially off the market. Yes, you read that right. Just like Diljit Dosanjh's marriage was kept a secret, very few know that even Badshah is married.

What's more? Jasmine and Badshah tied-the-knot in 2012 in a hush-hush ceremony. Badshah's fans call her Ishi Boy Badshah. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in 2017. The couple named their daughter Jessemy Grace Masih Singh. Badshah has never spoken about his wife or daughter in public as he prefers to keep it personal.

As per a TOI report, things have not been going well between the couple for sometime now. The report states that Badshah's wife was in Punjab during the lockdown (where she is usually stationed) while the singer was elsewhere. The couple has had their relationship going downhill for a while now. But, another source told the report that it is just another one of those lovers' tiff and the couple will get back soon.

Well, for that matter, fans were not aware of Diljit Dosanjh being married either. Diljit too likes to keep his family away from the media glare and thus doesn't talk about it anywhere.