Singer and rapper Badshah says he is exploring a new zone with his new single Toxic, and hopes the audience like it.

After Genda phool, rapper Badshah is out with his new song Toxic. Featuring Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey, the video of the song was shot at home amid the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.

"Toxic is a very special song, it's something I have never done before. It talks about second chances at love and highlights the imperfections of a relationship. I hope the audience loves the song as much as I do," Badshah said.

For the song, Badshah has once again collaborated with singer Payal Dev after Genda phool. The song has Badshah and Payal Dev on the vocals. It is written by Badshah, composed by Payal Dev, produced by Aditya Dev.

Talking about the upcoming song, Payal had earlier said: "Toxic was actually the first song that Badshah and I had decided to collaborate on. Genda phool happened much later but was released first as the video was shot beforehand."