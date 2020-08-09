The racket of fake views online has floated to the surface. The Mumbai Police has been investigating all those in connection to the case of 54 companies that are accused of selling fake followers and likes online.

The popular rapper Badshah has also been brought in for questioning in a link to this case. Moreover, they've said that the rapper admitted to purchasing crores of views for Rs 72 lakhs.

Badshah accused in fake views racket

The Mumbai Police on Friday questioned Badshah for over 9 hours in connection to cybercrime charges in a racket where fake social media followers, views and likes are sold. The investigation began after Bhumi Trivedi reported a fake account.

The scam has so far revealed 176 high-profile personalities who have been purchasing fake followers, the police had said. Rapper Badshah had also landed in trouble as many allegations emerged about his purchasing views on YouTube. All his videos on YouTube have reported millions of views but a very few numbers of comments creating suspicions on 'organic views' on his videos.

Now, the Mumbai Police has said that the singer and rapper has admitted to spending Rs 72 lakhs on purchasing crores of views on YouTube. This was reportedly to set the record for most views on a video in 24 hours and the video is 'Pagal Hai'.

While the investigation continues, the police reportedly had a list of 238 questions to ask him. However, the star has said in his official statement that he denies all the allegations against him, "

Following the summons, I have spoken to the Mumbai Police. I have aided the officials in their investigation by cooperating and carrying out the due diligence on my part. I've categorically denies all the allegations levelled against me and made it clear that I was never involved in such practices, nor do I condone them. The investigation procedure is being executed in accordance with the law and I have complete faith in the authoritis, who are handling this matter. I'd like to thank all those who conveyed their concern to me. It means a lot to me. "- Badshah's official statement

It is yet to be seen what emerges in the investigation.