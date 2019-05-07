Actor Naga Chaitanya has said that his wife Samantha Akkineni is head-over-heels in love with him, but he did not fall in love with her. He says he felt like settling down in life after having her friendship for eight years.

Naga Chaitanya was recently in a conversation with Famously Filmfare host Chinmayi Sripaada when he spoke about his love affair with Samantha Akkineni and post-married life. The two had first met each other on the sets of Ye Maaya Chesave. He said that he considered her a good friend but she used to force him to fall in love with her.

"I did not fall in love. I just felt she was a nice girl. She was fun and full of energy. She keeps ragging me saying, 'I am in love with you for eight years. I waited for you', but I am not sure how true that is. We have always been friends. We have always been in touch. She has hated me. She has loved me. I have hated her, loved her," Naga Chaitanya told Chinmayi.

Naga Chaitanya said that he and Samantha used to hang out more than normal that is when things started building between the two. "I was also mentally looking to settle down. I always looked forward to having a family. So, all those thoughts started flowing in my head and she was right there in front of me. So, I was like she is a known devil (chuckles). I know all her mischief and I am fine with them," he added.

When asked about post-marriage life, Naga Chaitanya said that there are no surprises, but living together has been beautiful. "It is a lovely feeling that there is someone waiting for you at home. I never understood that before, especially when my father or anyone else ditched plans to be home," the actor said.

"Earlier, we partied on Saturday nights. Now, I look forward to Saturday nights to be home, watch a film and do cosy stuff like that. I really enjoy it. The transformation has been great. I love the feeling that you are responsible for someone else. It is a great challenge to have and I think every unmarried man should experience it," added Naga Chaitanya.

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni, who are one of the most popular couples from Tollywood, have done four movies together. Their fourth film Majili was released in the cinema halls on April 5 and has become a big hit at the box office. It has emerged as the highest grossing movie in the actor's career.