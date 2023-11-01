Shehnaaz Gill looked her fiesty best at the Jio World Plaza launch event. The diva walked the ramp in a blood-red dress and was all the rage. Pictures and videos of Shehnaaz from the event have taken over social media. And, one of the videos have caught the attention of people on social media. The video shows Shehnaaz walking up to talk to Sonam Kapoor at the event.

Sonam and Karisma shared a hug with Sana without getting up from their place. In the same video, Sonam and Shehnaaz are seen talking to Sandeep Khosla. Netizens have accused Sonam Kapoor of throwing attitude at Shehnaaz Gill and giving her cold vibes.

Sonam Kapoor slammed

"What friendship Kuch bhi caption? Sonam didn't even get up to talk to Sana! Abhi uski behen ke production ke movie mien thi ..which flipped badly!" wrote a user. "Lol how badly Sonam and karisma ignored her," another user wrote. "Itnii achhi frnd he ki sofe se uth bhi nhi Rahi," a social media user took a dig.

"Trying to fit in the conversation but badly ignored...kahin bhi ghusti hai ye...very irritating," another social media user opined. "Both Sonam and Sandeep Khosla are ignoring Shehnaaz," read one more comment. "They are ignoring her and she wants to be part of the group... who writes captions for you..have you not been in the situation before, look clearly around you will find many such examples," one more comment read.

Shehnaaz Gill recently worked in Thank You For Coming which was produced by Rhea Kapoor and directed by her husband, Karan Boolani.