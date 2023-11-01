It was indeed a star-studded night in Mumbai as many celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor, Salman Khan, Malaika Arora, Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Riteish Deshmukh and Deepika Padukone attended the Jio World Plaza launch event on Tuesday night.

All the celebs put their best fashion foot forward at the event and slayed on the red carpet. However, it was Bigg Biss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill who arrived in style for the launch of Jio World Plaza in Mumbai on Tuesday night. Shehnaaz Gill who is basking in the success of a recently released film looked sensational in a red plunging gown.

What did Shehnaaz Gill opt for?

Shehnaaz also walked the ramp at the event and flaunted her hourglass figure ensemble featuring a thigh-high slit.

The social media handle of Jio Plaza shared Sonam Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Shehnaaz Gill's Instagram carasouel that featured restricted details of Shehnaaz Gill's outfit.

Jio World Plaza captioned the post, "Bold and decadent, this was a spectacular moment in the New Order Of Style as the vanguards of Fashion, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, hosted a night with their muses Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Sara Ali Khan for a high-fashion extravaganza!

Netizens react

However, what grabbed everyone's attention was Shehnaaz's ultra-bold outfit.

Netizens were unimpressed with her bold and sassy look and slammed her for showing cleavage in every dress.

A user wrote, "She looks good until she opens her mouth..."

Another mentioned, "She is giving competition to Uorfi Javed.."

The third one asked, "Has she come to the Halloween Party?"

Post the grand night, Ranveer Singha and Deepika Padukone were seen with the Ambanis.

The Jio World Plaza, a luxurious retail destination, will be open to public from November 1. It is located in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex, and is integrated with the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), the Jio World Convention Centre and the Jio World Garden.