It was a star-studded event on Tuesday night, with who's who from the industry put their best fashion foot forward and attended the grand opening of Jio World Plaza in Mumbai.

Many popular names amped up the glam quotient at the event, including Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, and Deepika Padukone among others.

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, his wife Nita Ambani, and their daughter Isha Ambani graced the red-carpet event at the unveiling of the Jio World Plaza, Ambani's son Akash and daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta were also present.

Who wore what?

Celebs looked stunning on the red carpet. However, what caught netizens' attention was Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone under one roof.

All three ladies are related to Ranbir Kapoor. Deepika and Katrina are Ranbir's exes while Alia is his wife.

For the night, Alia Bhatt opted for an off-shoulder black outfit with bold design patterns on the waist. She arrived without her husband, Ranbir Kapoor., Deepika Padukone wore a grey off-shoulder dress in a Louis Vuitton outfit. She paired it up with a pair of long black boots.

Katrina Kaif wore a thigh-high slit floral dress.

As soon as the trio attended the event one by one. Netizens thronged to social media and started commenting on Katrina, Alia and Deepika's presence at the Jio World Plaza.

Fans even wondered where was Ranbir as he skipped the event.

A user wrote, "When Alia Bhatt realized I can steal the man only not the beauty of Katrina..."

Another wrote, "Ranbir's ex, & wife"

Post the grand night, Ranveer Singha and Deepika Padukone were seen with the Ambanis.

The Jio World Plaza, a luxurious retail destination, will be open to the public from November 1. It is located in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex, and is integrated with the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), the Jio World Convention Centre and the Jio World Garden.