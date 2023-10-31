Bollywood actor Imran Khan is one of the most loved actors, despite staying away from movies, he still garners a huge fan following and fans are waiting with bated breath for his comeback. Imran Khan is not just away from films but also social media, making a comeback on August 10, 2023. Besides his professional life, Imran's personal life has also been in the news.

Imran Khan makes rare appearance with rumoured girlfriend Lekha Washington

In 2019, he parted ways with his wife, Avantika Malik. Rumours are rife that Imran Khan is allegedly dating actress Lekha Washington. Reported that Lekha and Imran's dating began in 2021.

On Monday evening, Imran and Lekha Washington were spotted attending a birthday party. Director Punit Malhotra was also spotted accompanying the duo.

Who wore what?

Imran sported a casual look in a blue T-shirt and white pants. Lekha looked elegant in a beautiful white floral-printed dress.

Netizens were in awe of seeing Imran Khan getting spotted.

A user wrote, "I didn't know he had a partner. Good to see him out & about & looking so good..."

Another user mentioned, "Rumoured lady love looks like ex-wife.."

The third user wrote, "Why she is out in her nighty.."

Who is Lekha?

Lekha Washington is known for her work in Tamil and Telugu cinema. Besides her acting career, she is also an artist and product designer.

Earlier, last week Imran Khan attended an event in the city, where the actor was seen singing a song along with the audience.

He sang Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Naa as the crowd cheered for him and sang along with him.

Is Imran making a comeback?

According to a Pinkvilla, Imran Khan is in preliminary discussions for a new project with Abbas Tyrewala, the director of his debut film. The actor and the director have been conversing about it for some time, and things are going well. Reportedly, Imran will play an intelligence officer in the action series on a prestigious platform.

Imran Khan is the nephew of actor Aamir Khan and played his childhood version in films like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. He made his debut as a lead actor with Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na in 2008 and was last seen in the 2015 film Katti Batti. Since then, he has been away from the screen.